IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Ipswich Monday after a horse fell through the floor of a barn. 

The incident happened in the area of Linebrook Road. A spokesperson for the Ipswich Fire Department said crews first responded near 9:30 a.m. 

The spokesperson said the horse was nine-years-old and weighed 1,200 pounds. 

SKY7-HD was over the scene later Monday morning and spotted emergency crews still working around the barn.

No further information was available as of around 12:15 p.m.

