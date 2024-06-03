IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Ipswich Monday after a horse fell through the floor of a barn.

The incident happened in the area of Linebrook Road. A spokesperson for the Ipswich Fire Department said crews first responded near 9:30 a.m.

The spokesperson said the horse was nine-years-old and weighed 1,200 pounds.

SKY7-HD was over the scene later Monday morning and spotted emergency crews still working around the barn.

No further information was available as of around 12:15 p.m.

