EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are working to rescue a man stuck in a tree in East Bridgewater.

Flying over the scene off North Ridge Drive just before 12:30 p.m., SKY7-HD spotted two people wearing harnesses in a tree.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

