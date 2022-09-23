BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Non-essential employees were sent home Thursday night after a reported power outage at Hanscom Air Force Base, according to officials.

The 66th Air Base Group’s Public Affairs office said a staggered release of non-essential staff was ordered due to what was being called a “significant power outage.”

As of 9 p.m., engineers were working to resolve the outage, which was isolated to the installation. No timetable was established as crews also worked to provide power to the base’s family housing and other facilities.

According to a press release, officials with the Lincoln School District also moved to close the Hanscom Primary and Middle Schools due to the outage.

