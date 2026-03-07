FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police and fire crews, the US Coast Guard, the Department of Environmental Proctection and several other agencies worked together Saturday to stabilize a tug boat that capsized just south the Brightman Street Bridge, officials said.

Crews responding to the capsize determined the lines holding the docked tug boat were actively snapping due to the shifting weight of the vessel as it began to list.

Crews had to work quickly, while maintaining safety, to secure new lines and prevent the tug from fully capsizing, sinking, or drifting into the channel where it could pose a significant hazard to navigation.

The vessel had reportedly been drained of fuel prior to this incident. However, given the potential environmental impact of a marine incident of this nature, crews worked together to establish protective containment measures in the water out of an abundance of caution to mitigate any possible release of fuel or other contaminants.

Crews remain on scene working to further shore up the lines while awaiting the arrival of specialized heavy equipment capable of lifting and stabilizing the vessel.

