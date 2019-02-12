Crews working through the night to clean up from snowstorm

WORCESTER (WHDH) - As snow transitioned over to sleet and even rain in some parts of Massachusetts overnight, plows and sanders were out in full force to clean up from the storm that dumped up to six inches of snow in some areas.

In Worcester, the snow started falling just after 12 p.m., sending people home early.

When people hit the roads, no amount of salt, sand, or plows could stop the pavement from becoming slippery.

“Three hours for a trip that usually takes one hour,” said traveler Reggie Tenan. “It’s awful. Just be careful.”

State police lowered the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike to 40 miles per hour, but that was still too fast for some drivers as multiple minor accidents occurred along the highway.

The evening commute was brought to a slow crawl as many people left work early to avoid rush hour traffic, but everyone had the same idea, leading to long commutes.

“It’s just incredibly slow,” one man said. “People are being cautious because (there are) so many accidents on the highway right now.”

In Worcester, as many as 400 pieces of equipment were out on the roads cleaning up.

Many will be working overnight as the snow and sleet changes over to rain.

People are advised to stay in if possible and to slow down if you absolutely must go out.

“People are driving relatively safe,” one man said. “These knuckleheads with trucks are driving too fast. People just have to watch out what they’re doing.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)