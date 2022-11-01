WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill following a crash on Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning.

Officials said southbound lanes on Route 1A in Wrentham are closed and traffic is alternating in both directions through northbound lanes as crews clean up the fuel spill caused by a crash involving a truck. Emergency personnel and MassDOT are also on the scene.

A MassDOT spokesperson said the driver was evaluated by EMS on the scene earlier this morning. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No further information is immediately available.

