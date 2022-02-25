BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working to keep MBTA railroad and subway tracks clear as snow continues falling in the Bay State on Friday.

“Snow is accumulating across the network & our crews are diligently working to clear snow and maintain switches to keep our locomotives running,” the MBTA wrote on their Commuter Rail Twitter page.

Commuters are told to use caution while riding public transportation and reminded to wear a mask.

Commuter alerts for the MBTA can be found on their website.

