PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Road crews were out in force in Pembroke late Monday night as the huge task of clearing the more than two feet of heavy snow that fell got underway.

Motorists continued to get stuck in parking lots and on roads in the area at 9 p.m. and plow drivers who were getting stranded urged residents to stay off the road.

“Stay home, until this is cleaned up just stay home,” one driver said. “It’s just more of a headache to have other vehicles around.”

One Norwell resident who lost power said he drove to Pembroke in the hopes of finding help but learned they too were in the dark.

The snow was still falling late Monday night but was expected to wrap up overnight.

