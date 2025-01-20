ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Road crews are out in force clearing the streets in Ashland on Monday after several inches of light snow fell overnight.

The snow was still falling but slowing down around 5 a.m. Up to 6 inches of snows had fallen as of early this morning.

Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads while crews clean up.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)