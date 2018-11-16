Crews working to clear streets as snow blankets Massachusetts

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The region’s first snowfall began to blanket the region Thursday evening, hitting quickly.

City leaders in Worcester asked everyone to stay off the roads as conditions turned click.

Cars could be seen sliding throughout the streets overnight as they tried to drive up hills.

“I was out on the road. My car was sliding all over the place,” one man said. “We saw accidents all over the place.”

The Department of Transportation says it pretreated the roads to make sure they were as safe as possible.

The DOT has nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment out handling the snow and ice on more than 15,000 miles of roadway throughout the Commonwealth.

