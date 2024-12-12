PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic is being diverted around the ramp to Route 128 southbound in Peabody on Thursday while crews work to clear an overturned tractor-trailer.

Video from SKY7-HD showed the tractor trailer on its side around 12 p.m. and road crews working to tow it from the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)