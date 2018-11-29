Crews working to contain gas leak in Medfield

MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas crews are working to contain a gas leak in Medfield, officials said.

The leak was reported in the roadway near Hickory Drive and Harding Street, according to the Medfield Police Department.

Traffic is being detoured through Evergreen Way and Longmeadow Road.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No additional details were available.

