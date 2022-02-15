MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a gas main break in Marshfield Tuesday, officials said.
First responders set up detours around the break on Webster Street.
Crews were digging a large hole in the road to get at the leak.
No other information was immediately available.
