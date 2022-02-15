MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a gas main break in Marshfield Tuesday, officials said.

First responders set up detours around the break on Webster Street.

Crews were digging a large hole in the road to get at the leak.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox