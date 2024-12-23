BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were at work Monday morning to fix a water main break on High Street in Boston’s financial district.

High Street was closed between Pearl and Oliver streets.

Morning commuters are encouraged to seek an alternative when heading into work.

Much of the water turned into ice due to the freezing temperatures outside, and warm water hitting the air also created lots of steam.

