Crews working to remove tractor-trailer that got stuck under railroad bridge in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters are urged to avoid the area of East Main Street in Westborough after a tractor-trailer got stuck under a railroad bridge.

Westborough police say removing the tractor-trailer will be a long process.

No additional information has been released.

TT stuck under RR bridge on E Main Street. This will be a long event to remove. Please avoid the area. #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/LPhKQOoyKX — Westborough Police (@WestboroPolice) January 28, 2021

