Crews working to remove tractor-trailer that got stuck under railroad bridge in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters are urged to avoid the area of East Main Street in Westborough after a tractor-trailer got stuck under a railroad bridge.

Westborough police say removing the tractor-trailer will be a long process.

No additional information has been released.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending