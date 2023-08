BOSTON (WHDH) - Public works crews were working to repair a water main break in Chinatown on Sunday that left streets swamped with water.

The break impacted motorists on Harrison Avenue and Tyler, Kneeland, Washington and Hudson streets.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

