BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a water main break that turned roads near the Prudential Center in Boston into rushing rivers on Wednesday night.

A 60-inch water main broke away from a connection to a pair of other water mains in the area of Huntington Avenue and Ring Road, causing water to shoot more than 30 feet into the air during the evening commute, officials said.

“I heard it was hitting the third-floor windows and it was coming straight down,” Jaho Coffee employee Bridget Lindstrom said. “It was just a solid curtain of water coming down off the top of the building.”

The main break led to traffic backups and forced commuters to find an alternate way to their destinations.

The area remains closed Thursday as crews continue to work to repair the break.

“What we’ll do is we’ll dig it; we’ll find out what’s wrong,” one worker said. “We’ll replace it and do restoration and then we’ll be out of here.

Officials hope to complete the repairs by Thursday night.

