Crews working to repair traffic lights that came crashing down in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Burlington are working to repair a string of traffic lights that came crashing down onto a busy intersection Thursday afternoon.

A surveillance camera captured the moment when the lights snapped and fell in the area of Middlesex Turnpike and Bedford Street as a car approached the intersection.

Crews hauled the lights to the side of the road and worked throughout the night to repair the cable in an effort to avoid traffic disruptions.

Burlington police Sgt. Tim Kirchner says this was an unusual situation for him.

“I have never seen it in over 20 years where a cable came down, especially in such a major intersection like that,” he said. “I mean, telephone wires come down, cable wires come down, even power lines. But to see something that is that involved with something with that much structure on it is something we’ve never seen before.”

It’s unclear what caused the cable to fail but police say it was not a crash.

