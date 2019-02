BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Burlington are working to repair traffic lights that came crashing down Thursday.

The lights at the corner of Middlesex Turnpike and Bedford Street have been taken off the street, according to police.

There are still no working traffic lights there, and officers are controlling traffic, asking motorists to avoid the area.

