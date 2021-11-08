BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Repairs are being made to a water main break in Brockton on Monday.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Montello Street where a massive hole left in the middle of the street marks the location of the break.

City officials say residents from Linden Street to Centre Street will be without water for most of the night.

DPW crews are responding.

So far, it is unclear what caused the break. No additional information has been released.

