CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Repairs are being made to a water main break in Chelsea on Tuesday.

Crews were replacing gas and utility lines when they hit a water main on Broadway at Cabot Street, according to the Chelsea fire chief.

Water has been shut down to one building and a section of the roadway is temporarily closed.

No additional information has been released.

