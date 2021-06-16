BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a water main break that flooded streets in Downtown Boston early Wednesday morning.

The break happened in the area of Congress and High streets, sending water shooting into the air around 2:30 a.m.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission responded to the scene.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

