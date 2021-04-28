HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Department of Public Works crews are working to repair a water main break in Hanover.

The break flooded part of Old Washington Street.

Water mains in the immediate area will need to be taken out of service to allow for repairs.

DPW says that “crews will make every effort to minimize the duration of this outage.”

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

Crews are responding to an a water main break in the vicinity of 30 Old Washington St. To facilitate repairs, the water mains in the immediate area will need to be taken out of service. Crews will make every effort to minimize the duration of this outage. @HanoverMA pic.twitter.com/v5YN4wIe1V — Town of Hanover DPW (@HanoverDPW) April 28, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)