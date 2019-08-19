Crews working to repair water main break in Haverhill

Crews repaired a water main break at the intersection of West Street and Bailey Boulevard in Haverhill.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to repair the damage done to the main, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook account.

Traffic was temporarily closed between Emerson and How streets.

Residents should expect large amounts of standing water in the Washington Square area, police said.

