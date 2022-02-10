BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a water main break that turned roads near the Prudential Center in Boston into rushing rivers on Wednesday.

The water main break in the area of Huntington Avenue and Ring Road caused water to shoot more than 30 feet into the air during the evening commute.

“I heard it was hitting the third-floor windows and it was coming straight down,” Jaho Coffee employee Bridget Lindstrom said. “It was just a solid curtain of water coming down off the top of the building.”

The main break led to traffic backups and forced commuters to find an alternate way to their destinations.

The area remains closed Thursday morning as crews continue to make repairs and investigate the cause of the break.

“What we’ll do is we’ll dig it; we’ll find out what’s wrong,” one worker said. “We’ll replace it and do restoration and then we’ll be out of here.”

BWSC crews are repairing a water main on Huntington Ave at Harcourt St. No water service interruptions at this time. Traffic detour inbound on Huntington Ave between West Newton St and Harcourt St. Updates to follow. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) February 10, 2022

