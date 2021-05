MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are continuing to work on repairing a water main break that caused flooding early Sunday morning in Medford.

There is a large water main break at Fellsway (Route 28) and Salem Street, according to Medford police.

Crews are currently on the scene and the road is shut down. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

⚠️ There is a large water main break at Fellsway (Rt 28) and Salem Street. Crews are on scene and the road is shut down at this time. Please avoid this area. #matraffic pic.twitter.com/z7PNMZ0xcO — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) May 30, 2021

