BOSTON (WHDH) - Repairs are being made to a water main break in Boston’s North End on Saturday morning.

An 8-inch main ruptured on Charter Street, according to Boston officials.

Approximately a dozen customers are currently without water as the repairs are underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

