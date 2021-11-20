BOSTON (WHDH) - Repairs are being made to a water main break in Boston’s North End on Saturday morning.
An 8-inch main ruptured on Charter Street, according to Boston officials.
Approximately a dozen customers are currently without water as the repairs are underway.
No additional information was immediately available.
