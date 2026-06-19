SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Somerville on Friday.

The break in Union Square has caused damage to nearby buildings. One nearby liquor store owner told 7NEWS the break flooded the basement of his business.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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