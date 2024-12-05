TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break caused a street closure in Tewksbury Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Shawsheen Street is closed between Ballard Street and Compass Lane, according to the Tewksbury Department of Public Works.

SKY7-HD spotted crews working to repair the break. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Some Tewksbury residents may experience discolored water and are advised to run their cold water for a few minutes until it runs clear, officials said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

