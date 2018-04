WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a water main break on Nahant Street in Wakefield Sunday morning.

Officials said they shut the water off which caused a small sinkhole.

The road is now closed and officials say it may remain closed for the rest of the day.

Stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)