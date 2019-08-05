Crews working to repair water main break in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a water main break at the intersection of Lamartine and Hermon streets.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as crews work to repair the damage done to the 12 inch main

Residents in the Green Island, Elm Park, and Downton neighborhoods are being asked to use caution and check for discoloration in their water before use.

