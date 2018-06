TAUNTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews in Taunton are working to get power restored after a car hit a utility pole on Saturday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Bay Street. The single-car crash took down wires and backed up traffic.

The scene was still active as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)