Crews working to restore power to thousands in NH after winds down wires

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Utility crews were out in force across New Hampshire on Saturday morning trying to restore power to thousands of homes that experienced outages after high winds battered the region.

More than 35,000 outages were reported in more than 115 cities and towns, safety officials said.

Utility providers expect power to be restored to approximately 15,000 who have been impacted before temperatures drop, according to officials.

It’s possible that some outages may last into Sunday, officials said.

Temperatures are expected to be dangerously cold on Saturday night, according to Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper.

Those without power and heat are being asked to plan ahead or contact law enforcement if there is an emergency.

