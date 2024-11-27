TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was arrested Wednesday after police sealed off a multi-family home in Taunton with crime scene tape.

Police were called to a home on Hodges Avenue Wednesday morning after sources say the suspect opened fire earlier Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a “domestic incident,” according to police.

No injuries were reported, Taunton police said. Several residents, including children, were safely evacuated from the home.

The suspect is due in court Wednesday afternoon, police said.

No additional information was immediately available. A portion of the street remained sealed off as of noon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

