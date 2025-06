BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crime scene in Roxbury involving a motorbike.

Boston EMS said one person was taken to the hospital.

It is not yet clear how the person was injured

Evidence markers were seen on the street at Lamartine and Center streets.

