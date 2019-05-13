Criminal complaint filed against driver who allegedly left boy on transport van

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A school transport driver could face criminal charges after police say she left a 5-year-old boy preschool boy alone on a van for nearly an hour last week.

Susan Dupre, 63, of Fall River, had a criminal complaint filed against her Monday at Fall River District Court for wanton or reckless behavior creating a risk of serious bodily injury to a child, according to the Somerset Police Department.

Dupre allegedly left the boy alone in the van for 40 minutes on May 6 instead of dropping him off at his destination earlier in the afternoon.

A subsequent investigation found the boy was picked up from his preschool by a Fisher Bus employee and was supposed to be dropped off at his daycare. When the boy was not dropped off, daycare officials called the boy’s mother to ask about his whereabouts.

The boy, who was not harmed, was later found in Dupre’s van by a Fisher Bus manager, according to police.

Dupre was initially ticketed for failure to inspect a vehicle after transporting students.

A magistrate’s hearing will be held at a later date to determine if there is probable cause to criminally charge Dupre.

