HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A criminal investigation is underway after an SUV crashed through the front of a busy store in Hingham, killing one person while leaving 19 injured.

The Apple storefront at the Derby Street Shoppes in Hingham was boarded up by workers Monday, covering the massive hole where police say a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass, striking several people in the process.

Hingham Police said when first responders arrived soon after 911 calls came in at 10:45 a.m., they found store workers and bystanders rendering first aid to the 20 people injured in the crash.

One of the victims, a man from New Jersey identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, died at the scene while 17 people were taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth for treatment. Another two were transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Medical Center.

“A huge bang, like not just like a glass breaking or something like that – it was a very loud bang,” one witness told 7NEWS.

Nearby shoppers described the initial confusion and chaos as bystanders began to approach the graphic scene, trying to figure out what had happened.

“It looked like a cloud of smoke, I thought – somebody sprayed something on there,” Mickey Finn said. “But (the vehicle) went right through and I looked and there were people laying in there – it didn’t look good.”

Other witnesses said the car was moving fast when it sped over the sidewalk, hitting shoppers there before plowing into the store and crashing into a back wall.

“(There were) multiple patients injured out in front of the store and in the store, including a few patients that were pinned against the wall by the vehicle,” said Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy.

Four the victims suffered critical injuries while the driver was left trapped in his vehicle before emergency responders arrived.

The driver, believed to be a man in his early 50s, was later brought to the local police department for questioning, though investigators have not yet identified him or whether any charges have been filed.

In a news conference following the crash, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said a criminal investigation was underway.

“(It’s an) absolute, unthinkable event that occurred at that store, when you’re just going there to buy a phone or get something fixed or whatever it may be,” Cruz said. “We’re gonna go slow and steady with this and get the information as we get it.”

Following the crash, Apple released a statement saying the company was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street (Monday) and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,” the statement continued. “We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”

The crash itself was considered a mass casualty incident by officials, with injuries varying from life-threatening to limb-threatening, according to officials at South Shore Hospital.

“The scene was horrific – our daughter was seated outside in one of these silver (foil) blankets,” said John Dinanno, who’s daughter worked at the Apple store and was treated. “Fortunately, my daughter was able to tell us at that point that the nature of her injuries were minor. That was a great relief to us. Unfortunately, a lot of other people weren’t so lucky.”

Another victim’s family member said they were grateful another person at the store at the time of the crash was a nurse.

“There was a nurse in the store that was with her, with her injuries,” Susan Gamble said, after her niece was taken to South Shore Hospital. “She’s in pain – that’s all I know.”

Officials at the hospital cleared the emergency room as they prepared for patients. A spokesperson said the facility’s Level 2 Trauma, Emergency Medicine, and Surgical teams were mobilized for the event and, eventually, all patients were reunited with family members or loved ones

“We set up an EMS command,” said Dr. William Tollefson. “We were able to very quickly triage many critically ill patients.”

With crews still on scene at the Derby Street Shoppes on Tuesday morning, Hingham Police said the crash’s investigation was active and ongoing as investigators continue to interview witnesses and nearby workers.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

