ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crisis was averted Sunday morning when a pilot made an emergency landing at Orange Airport.

The Shelburne Control dispatch center was notified by Fitchburg Airport around 9:30 a.m. of an incoming plane that was dealing with landing gear problems, according to the Orange Fire Department.

As units were staging at the airport, the pilot made an emergency landing on the grass and skidded to a stop.

In a statement, the department said, “The pilot did a phenomenal job under stressful conditions resulting in no injuries, no fuel leaks, and minimal damage to the aircraft.”

