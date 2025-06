BOSTON (WHDH) - The crisis in the Middle East is impacting flights to the region, including those from Boston.

Two Israeli airlines have canceled flight in and out of Israel until at least June 23.

SKY 7 was over one of the planes parked at Logan Airport on Monday.

Israel has closed its main international airport until further notice.

