The Transportation and Security Administration announced on Thursday that it will restart Crew Member Self-Defense training in early July amid a rise in unruly and violent passengers.

During the voluntary training program, which had been paused due to COVID-19 restrictions, Federal Air Marshals will teach flight crew members how to defend against and deescalate an attack aboard an airplane, according to Senior Official Performing Duties of the TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye.

There have already been 3,082 unruly passenger reports this year, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration. There have been 487 investigations initiated into those reports.

The four-hour long training session will equip flight crew members with the ability to identify and deter potential threats, and, if needed, to apply self-defense techniques against attackers.

“While it is our hope that flight crew members never have need for these tactics, it is critical to everyone’s safety that they be well-prepared to handle situations as they arise,” LaJoye said.

TSA officials on Thursday also released a statement urging passengers to remain “calm and respectful” at security checkpoints.

“These incidents needlessly interrupt travel, delaying flights and other transportation operations across the country. TSA, in coordination with our air carrier and airport management partners, as well as the FAA, will not tolerate such actions, and may pursue criminal charges and a civil penalty up to the maximum allowable by law,” the statement read.

This statement comes after two separate incidents this month triggered a response by law enforcement in Louisville, Kentucky and Denver, Colorado.

A passenger in Louisville, Kentucky is facing charges of criminal trespass, fleeing and evading police, misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest after allegedly assaulting two transportation security officers while attempting to breach the exit lane. The passenger in Denver allegedly bit two transportations security officers and the incident remains under investigation.

Additionally, both passengers face a potential civil penalty of up to $13,910 for each violation of TSA security requirements.

