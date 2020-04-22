Critically ill coronavirus patient at Mass. hospital showing ‘significant improvement’ after plasma treatment

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A critically ill coronavirus patient at a Massachusetts hospital is showing “significant improvement” after recently undergoing a plasma treatment, health officials announced.

After undergoing hours of transfusion at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, the patient had a dramatic turnaround and is now being weaned off of a ventilator, the hospital said in a statement.

The infected individual’s ventilator was said to be turned up to its max setting to oxygenate him prior to becoming the first critically ill patient to receive plasma dosing.

UMass Memorial Medical Center last week began asking residents from central Massachusetts who have recently recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 to consider signing up for the convalescent plasma registry to join a list of potential plasma donors. For more information, visit Conquering Diseases.