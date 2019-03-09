Critics of ‘family cap’ renew effort to repeal welfare rule

BOSTON (AP) — After falling short last year, supporters of rolling back a rule denying welfare benefits to children born into Massachusetts families already receiving public assistance are hoping for a victory in the new legislative session.

The state Senate on Thursday approved a spending bill that includes language repealing the rule often called the “family cap,” or “cap on kids.” Many Democrats have long decried it as an outdated and unjust measure that hurts thousands of low-income children in Massachusetts.

The language must still be adopted by the House before it goes to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who killed the measure with a pocket veto last year though he supports the concept of lifting the cap.

The governor, however, has insisted on pairing the elimination of the cap with other welfare reforms.

