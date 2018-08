A crocodile using a pool noodle to cross a canal in Florida. Courtesy Victor Perez, Key Largo, @vfpkeys.

(WHDH) — Now that’s something you don’t see every day.

Victor Perez photographed a crocodile earlier this month that was seemingly using a pool noodle to cross a canal in the Florida Keys.

The photo was later shared by the National Weather Service, which joked “Even they know to #PlayItSafe when heading into the water!”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)