(WHDH) — Crocs and Balenciaga has teamed up to create a pair of heels that is sure to turn heads.

Balenciaga unveiled the Crocs heels as part of their Spring 2022 Collection.

The heels had Twitter buzzing with people’s opinions on the latest footwear.

“It’s a huge no for me!” one person wrote.

Another said, “These shoes are insulting.”

Celebrity Stylist Phillip Bloch said the heels are all about making a statement.

“Fashion is about a double take,” Bloch said. “You want people to look and look again.”

Fashion experts say they expect the Crocs heels to sell for about $1,000 a pair.

