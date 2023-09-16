PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A police chase involving several agencies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ended in a shooting Friday night, critically injuring the suspect, officials said.

Crime scene tape and multiple cruisers are on the scene in Providence, Rhode Island outside Rhode Island Hospital around 10:30 p.m., where the suspect was shot. Two other people were also in the car with the suspect. One of those people were shot, and their condition is unknown.

The chase started in Burrillville, Rhode Island, and Uxbridge police confirmed the chase crossed into Massachusetts. Then, the chase continued into Providence.

Providence police said their officers fired the shots that injured the suspect, and two of their officers were injured during the altercation as well. The Providence police chief said those officers were not shot but could not describe the nature of their injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)