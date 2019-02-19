Cross country skier falls through ice on Sudbury pond

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rescued after falling through ice on a pond in Sudbury while cross country skiing.

Fire crews responding to Willis Pond about 3:36 p.m. found the man in the water, keeping himself afloat by holding onto bushes, according to Sudbury Fire Chief John M. Whalen.

Firefighters wore ice rescue suits to walk out onto the water and used an ice rescue sled to bring the man ashore.

He was transported to Emerson Hospital for evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

