WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Railroad crossing arms near the North Wilmington Station again failed to activate on Friday morning as a Commuter Rail train passed through the area, less than one month after a woman was fatally struck, town officials said.

A train passed over the crossing at Middlesex Avenue at 6:44 a.m., but the safety arms “failed to activate and extend across the street in a timely manner that would provide pedestrian or motor vehicle traffic adequate time to respond,” the Wilmington Board of Selectmen said in a news release.

Town officials noted that a representative from Keolis also responded to the crossing just hours earlier after the arms came down across the road and remained in the horizontal position.

In late January, 68-year-old Roberta Sausville Devine, of Wilmington, died after an inbound Haverhill Line train struck her car.

MBTA officials said the railroad crossing gates did not come down on time. A Keolis worker was placed on administrative leave after the crash.

Members of the Board of Selectman have insisted that the MBTA issue a communication explaining the steps being taken to ensure the safety of the crossings.

“As the Board does not have statutory authority over the MBTA commuter rail operation and its infrastructure, we will be working with the legislative delegation to hold the MBTA accountable to provide safe grade crossings for residents and non-residents passing through our community,” officials said.

The latest incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)