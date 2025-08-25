BOSTON (WHDH) - Crowds gathered in Boston on Sunday to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day as the nation continues its war with Russia.

At Christ the King Parish, Ukrainian food, art, and music showcased the county’s rich heritage.

But this 34th celebration of independence from the Soviet Union comes at a time when the country’s freedom is in jeopardy.

Just days after President Trump’s summit with Russian President Putin and subsequent meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, Ukrainians here say there’s too much at stake.

Vsevolod Petriv, president of the Boston Branch of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America said, “In essence, if the Russians stop fighting, the war is over. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine is over.”

Those in the local Ukrainian community say with so much on the line, every bit of support matters.

Organizers say they hope area residents leave the event with not only fond memories, but a sense of unity that’ll carry them into Ukraine’s uncertain future.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)