BOSTON (WHDH) - A large crowd gathered at the Massachusetts State House before marching through Boston Common Wednesday, protesting against President Donald Trump.

Many protesters expressed anger regarding Trump’s second term in office and his policies. Some chanted “our body, our choice” and “trans lives matter.”

Some held signs stating “Save Our Democracy” and “Stop The Coup.”

Police were monitoring the demonstration.

