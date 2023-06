BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd gathered at Forest Hills Cemetery in Boston on Sunday for the 130th annual Firefighters Memorial Sunday.

The procession drew dozens of firefighters, fire officials, and their families. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and City Councilor Michael Flaherty were also on hand.

Massachusetts honors all firefighters on the second Sunday in June.

